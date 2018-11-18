Sunday Puzzle: Name A Category

On-air challenge:I'm going to give you two words. Change one letter in the first word to name a category of things. And change one letter in the second word to name something in that category.

Ex. PETAL COPIER --> METAL, COPPER

1. STAGE MAIZE

2. CORN QUARTET

3. DUMBER FORTE

4. RING CHARGES

12. RATIONALITY SWIMS

Last week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Phil Moffa of Torrance, Calif. It's easy, but elegant. Think of a familiar four-word phrase that means "to be last." Together the first two words are a synonym for the last word. What phrase is it?

Challenge answer:Bring up the rear

Winner:Eric Bogren

This week's challenge: In my trip to Europe two weeks ago I visited a friend in Amsterdam, Peter Ritmeester, who literally has a puzzle on his doormat. Before you walk into his apartment, there's an original puzzle for you to solve. I was able to do it. See if you can. What number comes next in this series: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 23, 28?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Nov., 22at 3 p.m. ET.

