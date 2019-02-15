Tony Salvador: How Does Bias Affect How We Listen?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Bias and Perception.

About Tony Salvador's TED Talk

Experimental psychologist Tony Salvador says we often hear only what we want to hear. He asks us to move beyond selective listening and be open to hearing all ideas—even ones we don't agree with.

About Tony Salvador

Tony Salvador is an experimental psychologist and ethnographic researcher. He is currently a senior researcher at SecondMuse. Previously, Salvador worked as the Senior Principal Engineer at Intel, directing research in the Experience Insights Lab.

Salvador received his Bachelor's degree in Experimental Psychology from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

He earned a Ph.D. in Human Factors and Experimental Psychology at Tufts University in Boston.

He has over 50 published papers and patents in academic journals and other publications.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.