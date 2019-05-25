Not My Job: We Quiz Kate Mulgrew, 'Red' On 'Orange Is The New Black,' On Colors

Kate Mulgrew plays an inmate named Red on Orange Is the New Black and was a former Starfleet Captain on Star Trek. She's recently written a book called How to Forget: A Daughter's Memoir.Since she knows so much about red, we've decided to quiz her on other colors; she'll answer three questions about purple, brown, and some hues we've never heard of before.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.