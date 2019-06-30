A James Bond Onesie For Sale

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

OK. Big question - how much would you pay for a baby blue adult terry cloth onesie? What if I told you it's just like the one this guy wore?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GOLDFINGER")

SEAN CONNERY: (As James Bond) Bond, James Bond.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Played by Sean Connery in the 1964 movie "Goldfinger" - in this classic scene at a Miami hotel, of course, he's on a balcony looking through a telescope at his nemesis, who's using an earpiece to cheat at a game of cards.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GOLDFINGER")

CONNERY: (As James Bond) Now hear this, Goldfinger. Your luck has just changed. I doubt very much if the Miami Beach Police would take kindly to what you're doing.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Bond is commanding. He's going to get the guy and the girl all while strutting around in a baby blue terry cloth onesie. And this being the 1960s, it is a tad short.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GOLDFINGER")

CONNERY: (As James Bond) Nod your head if you agree. Nod.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Now you too can strut around like James Bond in a onesie for the low, low price of $545. It's part of a new collection from British clothing brand Orlebar Brown. But hang on. A representative for the brand tells us the onesie has sold out almost immediately, and there is now an actual waitlist. Can you say comeback?

CHRISTOPHER LAVERTY: (Laughter) I'm going to take issue with the word comeback for this thing.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's Christopher Laverty, a costume designer who runs the website Clothes On Film. He's also got an issue with using the word onesie here.

LAVERTY: Technically, onesies are baby clothes.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Instead, he calls it - aw - a playsuit. And he can picture the man who just might buy it.

LAVERTY: Frankly, if you've got - what? - four, $500 to spend on this thing, then you've got money. You got money. You got confidence. I've got to say that. You've got confidence.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: But would anyone actually wear it?

JAMES WESTER: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely - if for no other reason than it would mortify my children.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's Wester, James Wester. When he saw the onesie - sorry; playsuit - he put his Twitter followers on alert.

WESTER: Just an FYI - this authentic reproduction "Goldfinger" James Bond onesie is available in August. My birthday is in August. If anyone wants to buy me this authentic reproduction "Goldfinger" James Bond onesie, that would be cool by me. I am a medium.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Wester says while he might wear it somewhat ironically, he would wear it, especially because of the golden belt buckle.

WESTER: It's not just this practical loungewear. It has this nice, little gold accent in the middle of it that is, to me, the very best part.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: But Wester will not be the man with the golden belt buckle and baby blue playsuit. He says $545 is just too much. However, like the good journalists that we are, we did some research. And we found a knockoff on Etsy for just $114.

WESTER: Oh, OK. I may do that. Now, do they have the gold accent, though, on the front? - the little belt buckle. That's the really important part.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Alas, Mr. Wester, you're going to have to find that bit of bling for yourself.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDFINGER")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDFINGER")

SHIRLEY BASSEY: (Singing) Goldfinger, he's the man, the man with the Midas touch, a spider's touch.