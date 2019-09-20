Liz Kleinrock: How Can We Broach Hard Conversations In The Classroom?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Teaching For Better Humans

About Liz Kleinrock's TED Talk

When one of Liz Kleinrock's fourth grade students made a cringe-worthy comment about race, rather than change the subject, she chose to turn the moment into a teachable one — and start a conversation.

About Liz Kleinrock

Liz Kleinrock is an anti-bias educator and consultant based in Los Angeles.

Kleinrock earned her M.Ed in 2013, completing her thesis on social and emotional learning based on research conducted with her students.

She is also a published author with Teaching Tolerance, an organization that creates curricula for teachers. Her work has gained national recognition through a mini-documentary called Ms. Liz's Allies . She received Teaching Tolerance's 2018 Award for Excellence in Teaching, and currently serves on the Teaching Tolerance Advisory Board.

