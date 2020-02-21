© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

This That Or The Other: Bond Girl Edition

Published February 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST
Podcast hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin play games on <em>Ask Me Another</em> as part of the Brooklyn Podcast Festival at the Bell House in New York.
Podcast hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin play games on <em>Ask Me Another</em> as part of the Brooklyn Podcast Festival at the Bell House in New York.

The Battle of the Podcast Stars continues. Contestants Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington speak with comedians about their areas of expertise on their podcast Unofficial Expert. In this game, Faustin and Washington decide whether a name belongs to a James Bond character, the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a political candidate.

Heard on Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: February 25, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
In this game, the category of Fortune 500 CEOs included Penny Pennington, of the financial firm Edward James. However, her official title is "Managing Partner." A spokesperson for the company explains, "Edward Jones is a privately held partnership and does not have a CEO. Having said that, the Managing Partner responsibilities are essentially the same as those of a CEO.
NPR Arts & Life