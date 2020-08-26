© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Sotheby's Hosts Its First Hip-Hop Auction Next Month

Published August 26, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. SONG, "HYPNOTIZE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For the first time ever, Sotheby's is going to be hosting a hip-hop auction. Two of the biggest items next month include Biggie Smalls' signed crown from his "King Of New York" photo shoot, which was his last ever, and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his childhood sweetheart. A portion of the proceeds here are going to go to a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that provides DJ and music production workshops for low-income youth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR Arts & Life