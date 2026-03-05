If you loved 'Train Dreams,' here's what to watch next

Joel Edgerton plays a logger and railroad worker in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century. With co-writer Greg Kwedar, co-writer and director Clint Bentley based Train Dreams on the novella by Denis Johnson. "I really wanted to show the richness and the beauty of that life and of just the simple life," Bentley said.

NPR movie critic Bob Mondello describes the film "as a kind of cinematic poetry, the American dream experienced by unsung working folk a century ago — heartfelt, wrenching and, yes, almost unbearably beautiful." It received four Academy Award nominations.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved Train Dreams? Here's what you told us:

The New World (2005)

Directed by Terrence Malick; starring Colin Farrell, Q'orianka Kilcher, Christopher Plummer

This film is a fictionalized historical retelling of the story of John Smith and Pocahontas. Both this and Train Dreams are incredibly beautiful to watch and feature strained and tragic love stories. The themes of naturalism and romance are heavily present in both. – Nathan Strzelewicz, DeWitt, Mich.

The Square (2008)

Directed by Nash Edgerton; starring David Roberts, Claire van der Boom, Joel Edgerton

In this twisty Australian neo-noir, Ray begins an affair with his neighbor Carla, whose husband operates a mob ring. The pair conspire to steal a large sum of money, blaming a fire and absconding together. Of course, the best-laid plans often go awry. The Square is as solid a crime drama as they come — and features a babyfaced early appearance by Joel Edgerton, who also co-wrote the film with Matthew Dabner, playing a pivotal role in the central scam. – Stanley Swindling, Los Angeles

Leave No Trace (2018)

Directed by Debra Granik; starring Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster

I was so deeply reminded watching Train Dreams of Debra Granik's magnificent Leave No Trace. A father, likely suffering from PTSD, teaches his teenage but rapidly maturing daughter how to live apart from society, but she eventually learns that what he most wants to do is escape from life. – Robert Morris, Brookline, Mass.

A Hidden Life (2019)

Directed by Terrence Malick; starring August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts, Maria Simon

This film is about an Austrian farmer who refused to swear a loyalty oath to the Nazi regime during World War II. While the themes might not overlap, the deep love between a married couple in a pastoral setting and the hazy, dream-like editing will likely inspire a few people who loved Train Dreams. – Serena Bramble, Menlo Park, Calif.

You Won't Be Alone (2022)

Directed by Goran Stolevski; starring Sara Klimoska, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca

If you enjoy golden light and mountain vistas while being reminded that earlier times were no simpler, I recommend You Won't Be Alone by Goran Stolevski. A woman in a 19th century Macedonian village discovers adulthood holds both sensuous beauty and gruesome tragedy. – Kirsten Frobom, Copenhagen, Denmark

