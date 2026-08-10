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Firstborn kids often grow up to earn more than their siblings. Germs and illness are big reasons why

WBUR
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Siblings spend time together while at home during Spring Break in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lauren Petracca/AP)
Lauren Petracca/AP
Siblings spend time together while at home during Spring Break in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lauren Petracca/AP)

Being the firstborn in a family has a lot of advantages.

Oldest siblings tend to have higher educational achievement and lifetime earnings than their younger siblings. A new study shows that germs play a big role in how younger siblings fare.

Germs in the Family: The Short- and Long-Term Consequences of Intrahousehold Disease Spread” was published in the American Economic Review.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with N. Meltem Daysal, co-author of the study, about what it shows about illness and childhood and its effects on younger children.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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