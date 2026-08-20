Hong Kong's independent bookstores are shutting down. The spirit of free expression persists

In once-freewheeling Hong Kong, dozens of bookstores have been forced to close their doors in the face of China’s political crackdown.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jeffrey Wasserstrom, historian and China scholar at the University of California, Irvine, about the Chinese Communist Party’s subtle approach to civil repression and Hong Kong’s enduring spirit of creative resistance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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