Longtime Charlotte journalist Steve Crump dies after cancer battle

Journalist Steve Crump, who covered the Charlotte region and racked up accolades over nearly forty years for WBTV, has died from complications of colon cancer.

“Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community. He was also a cherished colleague, friend and mentor to many,” read a statement released by WBTV.

Crump also made many documentaries that told the stories of civil rights leaders and events that included the Orangeburg Massacre, school desegregation, and the Greensboro sit-in.

“When you’re able to preserve these kinds of interviews and their thoughts, that’s something that can live on in terms of what it is they contributed long after they’re no longer with us,” Crump said on WFAE’s Charlotte Talks in June.

His wife Cathy Crump said he was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became his chosen vehicle.

“His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths,” said Cathy Crump.

A Louisville native, Crump covered some of Charlotte’s biggest stories, from Hurricane Hugo’s devastation in the city to Carolina Panthers player Rae Carruth’s murder trial to televangelist Jim Bakker’s downfall at PTL Ministries.

In 2019, he went public with his diagnosis of colon cancer the year before. He talked about his treatment and urged people to get tested.

“Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism and integrity bringing the news to the people of Charlotte. He also set a strong example in his long fight against cancer,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Praise poured in from other public officials and colleagues.

Steve Crump set the standard for professionalism and integrity bringing the news to the people of Charlotte. He also set a strong example in his long fight against cancer and our prayers go out to Steve’s family, friends and loyal viewers. - RC https://t.co/EXoEDQMp1W — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 31, 2023

Praying for the staff of @WBTV_News. Steve Crump was a legendary journalist and community leader. A massive loss for Charlotte. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 31, 2023

I was so sorry to learn about Steve Crump's death. He was smart, tenacious, and committed to bringing the news to the people of NC. I am thinking of his family. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/UXOdedqOU3 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) August 31, 2023