The life of Andrew Young: Civil rights activist and former congressman, ambassador and mayor

On the next Charlotte Talks ...

Andrew Young may not be a name as immediately recognizable as that of Martin Luther King Jr. or some others from the civil rights movement, but his contributions to that movement and to his country are significant.

Young worked alongside King until his assassination. Young then went on to be a U.S. congressman from Georgia (the first African American to do so since Reconstruction), a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and mayor of Atlanta, where he led the campaign to bring the Olympics to Atlanta in 1996.

Two new biographical looks at the life of Andrew Young chronicle the his many roles and the lessons he’s learned along the way — including one epiphany while climbing Kings Mountain that arguably shaped the rest of his life.

We’re joined by creators of a new documentary and a book about Young, both of whom have North Carolina roots.

GUESTS:

Steve Crump, WBTV reporter and documentarian, producer and host of a new documentary about Andrew Young.

Ernie Suggs, author of "The Many Lives of Andrew Young"; a graduate of NCCU, who worked for the Durham Herald-Sun in the '90s.

Steve Crump's documentary "Andrew Young's Datelines of Protest" airs at 8 p.m. on June 13 on WTVI.