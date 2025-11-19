© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

SNAP is back: the program's history and the consequences of halting it during government shutdown

By Sarah Delia
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST
Volunteers load boxes of food into a car at a west Charlotte food share for federal workers and SNAP recipients on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Volunteers load boxes of food into a car at a west Charlotte food share for federal workers and SNAP recipients on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

The end of the nation's longest government shutdown means food assistance for 42 million Americans have been restored.

But suspending funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, may have long-lasting impacts. And there are new restrictions. According to Politico, SNAP provides an average of $6 per day for nearly 42 million people, roughly 40% of whom are children.

Under Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, some Americans will be required to meet stricter work requirements, and states will have to share in the cost of SNAP benefits. Under this new law, some legal immigrants could lose access to the program.

On this Charlotte Talks, we discuss the history of SNAP, how it started, who it serves, and the role the program has played in American history. Plus, what’s at stake if the program were to go away again? And what role has the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Charlotte had on immigrants' access to food?

GUESTS:

Susan Michelle Gross, associate professor with the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health
Colleen Hammelman, associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences and director of the Charlotte Action Research Project at UNC Charlotte.
Tracy Roof, associate professor of Political Science at the University of Richmond

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins SNAPfood stampsfood deserts
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia