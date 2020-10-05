-
The partial federal government shutdown is having an impact on Mecklenburg County residents who use Food and Nutrition Services commonly known as food…
-
Low-income families in Cabarrus County still face long delays before getting food stamps, although those delays are getting shorter.They're tied to a new…
-
North Carolina counties are in the midst of converting to an online system that should make it easier in the long run to apply for all kinds of assistance…
-
Mecklenburg County residents who receive food stamps may experience some delays in getting that assistance over the next several months. The county is…
-
WFAEatsDay 7 and Beyond“How did you do on the ‘food stamp’ challenge?” That’s the question people have been asking me since Sunday. “Did you have enough to eat,…
-
WFAEatsDay Six: “Who’s Hungry?”On a long car trip when a fast food joint comes into view, someone will shout it.“Who’s hungry?”If you walk into your office with…
-
WFAEatsDay Five: Rumors and ReasonsIt’s not really about the food.That’s what I’m starting to realize. People are angry, exhausted, frustrated, despondent.…
-
http://66.225.205.104/SG20051212A.mp3(12/12/05) Faith-based and community organizations traditionally increase their efforts to help the poor over the…