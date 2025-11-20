Local News Roundup: Details after "Operation Charlotte's Web" hits the Queen City

U.S. Customs and Border Protection descended on Charlotte over the last week. Hundreds of arrests were made. People were pulled from cars, chased down streets and questioned while doing everyday activities. The Department of Homeland Security and Republican lawmakers have claimed this is about ridding Charlotte of crime. Meanwhile, Democrats say these people are being racially profiled. We discuss.

The impact of the action, dubbed “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” has reverberated across the Queen City. Protests have broken out, local leaders say they have been left in the dark and school officials have been dealing with thousands of absences. We break down the impact.

And Charlotte is not alone. Border Patrol agents have also made their way to other parts of the state as well. What do we know about those actions and how do they compare?

All that and more as part of the Friday news roundup, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal