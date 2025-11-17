Sonny Vaccaro on Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and taking on the NCAA

Program note: this episode originally aired on March 5, 2025

Sonny Vaccaro pulled off some of the biggest plays in the history of sports marketing.

First, he signed Michael Jordan to Nike. Then, he signed Kobe Bryant to Adidas.

Years before that, he launched the first national all-star high school basketball game in 1965, bringing in the best high school players nationwide. Shaquille O’Neal and Patrick Ewing were just a couple of the Hall of Famers that played in his competition.

More recently, he led a campaign to allow NCAA athletes to be compensated, and Matt Damon played Vaccaro in the 2023 sports drama, "Air."

We sit down with the co-authors of "Legends and Soles, The Memoir of An American Original," to discuss Vaccaro’s storied sports marketing career.

GUESTS:

Sonny Vaccaro, sports marketing executive and co-author of "Legends and Soles, The Memoir of An American Original"

Armen Keteyian, sports writer and co-author of "Legends and Soles, The Memoir of An American Original"