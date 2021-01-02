Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press
-
South Carolina's state senators, emboldened by their newly expanded GOP majority, are nearing floor debate on a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
-
Frustrated with what he said is a slow rollout in South Carolina of COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that hospital and health workers have until Jan. 15 to get a shot or they will have to “move to the back of the line.”
-
After being rebuked in court for trying to spend his share of federal COVID-19 money on private school tuition grants, South Carolina's governor wants to spend the money on early childhood education, job training and tutors for foster children instead.
-
The Echo Theater in Laurens, S.C., was once a store filled with racist merchandise. Now, after a Black South Carolina pastor bought it from a Ku Klux Klan member, it's being renovated into a diversity center and museum on racial reconciliation.