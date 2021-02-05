© 2021 WFAE
Coronavirus
South Carolina Governor Donates Plasma For COVID-19 Therapy

Associated Press
Published February 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster smiles at his wife, Peggy, as they both donate plasma. Both had COVID-19 late last year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife have donated plasma to help patients who have COVID-19 recover more quickly from the disease.

McMaster and the first lady contracted COVID-19 in December and doctors encourage people who recover from the disease to donate the blood product.

The plasma is then transfused into the bodies of current hospitalized COVID-19 patients to lessen their symptoms and hopefully help them recover faster.

The 73-year-old governor spent nearly two hours donating his plasma. Officials say it could help up to four COVID-19 patients.

Red Cross officials say demand for the plasma has increased 250% since October.

