Kylie Moore
Kylie Moore is a former Digital News and Engagement Editor at WFAE.
-
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would've required a new primary election in the 9th District Friday, saying it would make it harder to root out…
-
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she has not been told about a possible move of the Carolina Panthers' headquarters to South Carolina.The Post and Courier…
-
Dan McCready has withdrawn his concession to Republican Mark Harris in the 9th District Congressional race and says there should be a new election if the…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper's office says more than 720,000 people across the state have received some form of food assistance in the seven weeks after Hurricane…
-
A 25-person team of doctors, nurses and staff at Duke University Hospital performed the state's first successful abdominal wall and bowel transplant this…
-
Updated 4:50 p.m.E-cigarette usage, or vaping, has risen 430 percent in middle school students and a staggering 894 percent in high school students since…
-
Updated 9:50 a.m.Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School Friday morning, but according to county emergency management…
-
CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox did not attend Saturday’s funeral for the Butler High School student who was shot and killed on the school’s campus,…
-
Two experts on redistricting said that democracy isn’t working because of gerrymandering - and that voters already know how to fix it.“There really is a…
-
A new estimate from the Office of State Budget and Management shows that Hurricane Florence caused close to $17 billion in damage when it made landfall in…