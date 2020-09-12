© 2021 WFAE
Mike Collins, host of Charlotte Talks

Mike Collins

Host, Charlotte Talks

WFAE's Charlotte Talks is hosted by veteran Charlotte broadcaster Mike Collins, who has been a fixture in local radio and television since 1985. His knowledge of North and South Carolina combined with his 30 years experience in broadcasting has helped to make Charlotte Talks one of this area's favorite programs.