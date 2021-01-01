Rowan Moore Gerety
Rowan Moore Gerety joined KAZU as a news reporter in 2012. In addition to his reports on KAZU, Rowan is a regular contributor to Marketplace. He has written for the Atlantic, Slate, Foreign Policy, Guernica, the Christian Science Monitor, and the Common, among others, and produced radio stories for All Things Considered, Living on Earth, and the California Report. He served as the launch editor for the African Makers series on Medium, a collection of writing about creativity in business and social welfare around Africa. He studied anthropology at Columbia University, was a 2011-2012 Fulbright Scholar in Mozambique, a 2013 International Reporting Project (IRP) fellow in Nigeria, and received a 2013 Jon Davidoff scholarship at the Wesleyan Writers Conference.
-
Florida schools have ramped up "code red drills" in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. One teacher plans to post footage of the drills online to build support for more restrictive gun laws.
-
Madagascar is home to plants and animals found nowhere else, but their habitats are disappearing. This story was reported with support from the environmental news service Mongabay.
-
Emergency announcements in Spanish don't get broadcast as much as ones in English. Efforts to use social media to inform people about evacuations aren't helpful to those without Internet access.
-
Three firefighters in Washington state died while battling wildfires Wednesday. Scores of wildfires are burning throughout the western U.S. and nearly 30,000 firefighters are involved.
-
Farmers across the West are making do with less water than they are used to. But the problem isn't just lack of rainfall and snowpack. Outdated irrigation systems have led to crop losses and conflict among farmers.
-
Traffic jams in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, are legendary. Known as 'go-slows', traffic can be stalled for hours — prime opportunities for hawkers as well as thieves.