Dane Page Wears His Heart on His Folk Music Sleeve

In the words of author Beau Taplin, "Home is not where you are from, it is where you belong." For folk artist Dane Page, Charlotte is always and forever that musical home.

"Ultimately, that should be every musician’s goal – to help the scene. If one person makes it, that’s it. You helped it. You helped create the scene, and that’s incredible – to see people in the scene to start to go bigger.” – Dane Page

Interview Highlights:

On getting started in music:

I asked my parents for a guitar for Christmas, and they said no because I would just set it down in a week or two. [They were also afraid] I would fall in with the wrong crowd. You know, the typical parents not wanting their kids to get into the rock-and-roll scene kind of response. So I asked them for money for video games, and then I ended up buying a guitar.

On why he wanted to play guitar:

I started because of Zeppelin and Hendrix and stuff like that. I wanted to be that guy that steps out in front of the stage, in front of the singer, and just like melts faces with these guitar solos.

Somewhere around high school I got introduced to ‘Dispatch’ and while they’re not folky or anything like that, they utilized acoustic instruments in a way that I related to. I just really got into them and then that led me down so many rabbit holes, from Reggae to old-time folky stuff. It’s really strange how that happens.

On what he calls “The Charlotte Effect:”

It’s this strange conglomeration of people that are super, ultra-talented, and sometimes it feels like we’re just living in our own separate worlds. But that being said, the scene’s growing. It’s definitely becoming more connected.

Music scenes, in my eyes, are either dying or growing and Charlotte is just blowing up. We’ve got Asheville that’s got this incredible scene. We’ve got the Triangle that’s got this amazing music scene, and it’s time for us to just kind of fill the gap. I think it’s going to happen very soon, and hopefully with this podcast.

More on Charlotte’s music scene:

If I can help in any way ­– help Charlotte the way that it’s helped me – I will be ecstatic. Charlotte is probably the only reason that I’m taking songwriting as seriously as I am, because of that home feeling.

I would absolutely love to help Charlotte in any way that I can. I hope that I’m representing Charlotte well any time I perform outside of it or in it, for that matter.

On how Charlotteans can support local music:

Go to shows. Listen to and add some local bands to your Spotify playlist. Like their social media. Buy a t-shirt or buy a CD.

There’s a lot of ways you can help without spending money, and that’s sharing the album on Facebook and listening on Spotify (which I guess you could say is money, but you already have the subscription anyway). There’s tons of things that you can do to support [local] music.

Music featured in this #WFAEAmplifier chat:

Dane Page - "City to City"

Dane Page - "Back to Me"

Dane Page - "Guthrie Skies"

Dane Page - "Selma"

Dane Page - "This Ain't Goodbye Sweetheart"

Stay Connected:

Click here to subscribe to the Amplifier podcast (and to give the podcast a rating/review in your favorite podcast app).

Click here to discover your next favorite Charlotte musician on our Amplifier Spotify playlist. Like what you hear? Let us know on social media!

Chat with Joni Deutsch and tag WFAE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.