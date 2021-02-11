Piano Phenom Chad Lawson

Steinway artist. Chart-topping pianist. Podcast composer. It's no wonder Chad Lawson is considered the "Chopin for the Spotify generation" with his innovative work in classical music.

"Regardless of where you are in your career, there’s always something to learn, and that’s something I always want to be curious about." – Chad Lawson

Interview Highlights:

On why he still takes piano lessons:

I’ve been playing for 38 years, and I will take lessons until I’m in the grave. There’s always something to learn. We each have our own abilities — be it music, be it accounting, be it culinary. But there’s this idea, why would anyone want to put a cap or put a ceiling on their craft, right? That’s kind of a giant mistake. Do we stop reading books at this stage of life? That just makes no sense to me.

On releasing his first album:

This was way before Google. I saw an ad in the back of Creative Loafing that this radio station in Raleigh was looking for submissions for a jazz festival. So I thought, “What the heck, I’ll send it in.”

All of a sudden, [my music] found its way to this radio DJ in Raleigh, and he just started playing it non-stop. And all of a sudden I just started getting phone calls. It was that one guy that really set the ball into motion.

Advice he gives to young musicians:

Get the darn thing out there. Yes, you have all this music and you’ve recorded it, but it’s sitting on this digital shelf collecting dust.

On waiting tables for 15 years:

That’s the life of a musician. You have a steak in one hand and a promo pack in the other.

On his album Re:Piano:

The idea was to marry the two — technology and traditional. You see all of this electronic stuff, and what I’m trying to draw attention to is let’s go back and let’s look at this instrument that you maybe forgot about. I love the idea of people introducing ideas of things they’ve never thought about.

On his album The Chopin Variations:

[The album] was really meant for the Spotify generation, it was meant for the generation that had no idea who Chopin is. It’s no fault of their own, they haven’t been exposed to this.

On what he wants to do next:

I think I want to score a ballet.

On the Charlotte music scene:

There are some unbelievable musicians here, there’s an immense amount of talent here and the greatest thing is it varies. I know we tend to say, yeah it’s a small town but if you dig deep enough, there’s a lot.

Music featured in this #WFAEAmplifier chat:

Chad Lawson Trio - "Redcouch"

Chad Lawson- "Set on a Hill”

Chad Lawson - "Nocturne in F Minor, Op. 55, No. 1"

Chad Lawson - "And Yet"

Chad Lawson - "Tell Me a Story"

Chad Lawson - "Beautiful the Night"

