NewsWorthy for Oct. 7, 2024

Republican Senator Thom Tillis says there appears to be enough federal aid money being sent to the region. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte for a briefing on recovery efforts. The desire to get to western North Carolina and help is strong says WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary. Some Lees-McRae college students whose families are thousands of miles away found a safe place in Charlotte on another college campus. Latinos in North Carolina say regardless of who they are voting for, the economy remains their top concern.

