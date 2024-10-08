NewsWorthy for Oct. 8, 2024

The North Carolina Board of Elections voted unanimously to make casting a ballot easier for residents in western counties that were devastated by flooding. State emergency management officials are advising residents and pilots to be mindful of misinformation when it comes to aerial recovery efforts. The city of Charlotte appears to be moving closer toward supporting a public-private partnership that would build toll lanes to expand I-77 South. Music students at several CMS schools got exclusive concerts from members of the Sphinx Virtuosi.