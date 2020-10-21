© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
2020Election_Black_Square.png
Election
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.

Trump Paints Dark Picture Of A Biden Presidency At Huge Gastonia Rally

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published October 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
1 of 5  — President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Gastonia on Wednesday night.
Michael Falero
2 of 5  — A crowd of people packs Gastonia Municipal Airport waiting for President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Thousands of people await the arrival of President Donald Trump in Gastonia on Wednesday evening.
Michael Falero
3 of 5  — Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor in North Carolina, is invited to speak on stage with Donald Trump.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor in North Carolina, is invited to speak on stage with Donald Trump.
Michael Falero
4 of 5  — A look at the crowd packed in to see Donald Trump in Gastonia.
A look at the crowd packed in to see Donald Trump in Gastonia.
Michael Falero
5 of 5  — President Trump dances on stage at a rally in Gastonia.
President Trump dances on stage at a rally in Gastonia.
Michael Falero

Thousands of people crowded into Gastonia Municipal Airport for a rally for Donald Trump on Wednesday evening as the president made a last push for votes from North Carolina, a vital swing state.

"This is one hell of a big crowd," Trump said when he took the stage. "Thank you Gastonia!”

At the rally, President Trump painted a dark picture of what the country would look like under his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump drew a sharp contrast between himself and Biden, listing a number of policies he claimed Biden would enact if elected, including outlawing certain businesses and removing peoples’ civil rights. Trump also attacked Biden for his tax policies, telling attendees the former vice president would raise their taxes.

"This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden steep depression," the president said. "And that’s what you’re going to have."

In fact, Biden’s plan would increase taxes for those making over $400,000, and he’s promised not to raise taxes for people making less than that.

Trump also said his administration was working on offering COVID-19 antibody treatments to people for free, similar to the Regeneron treatment he received. The president drew an estimated 15,000 people. Most of those present did not wear masks or follow social distancing rules.

Other speakers at the rally included Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running to unseat incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper; the video bloggers Diamond and Silk; and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.

Dan Forest at Donald Trump rally
Michael Falero
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for North Carolina governor, speaks to the crowd in Gastonia awaiting President Donald Trump.

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.

What questions do you have about the 2020 election, absentee voting or how to vote safely in person? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

Politics2020 Presidential Election2020 Election
Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
See stories by Michael Falero