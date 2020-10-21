Trump Paints Dark Picture Of A Biden Presidency At Huge Gastonia Rally

Thousands of people crowded into Gastonia Municipal Airport for a rally for Donald Trump on Wednesday evening as the president made a last push for votes from North Carolina, a vital swing state.

"This is one hell of a big crowd," Trump said when he took the stage. "Thank you Gastonia!”

At the rally, President Trump painted a dark picture of what the country would look like under his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump drew a sharp contrast between himself and Biden, listing a number of policies he claimed Biden would enact if elected, including outlawing certain businesses and removing peoples’ civil rights. Trump also attacked Biden for his tax policies, telling attendees the former vice president would raise their taxes.

"This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden steep depression," the president said. "And that’s what you’re going to have."

In fact, Biden’s plan would increase taxes for those making over $400,000, and he’s promised not to raise taxes for people making less than that.

Trump also said his administration was working on offering COVID-19 antibody treatments to people for free, similar to the Regeneron treatment he received. The president drew an estimated 15,000 people. Most of those present did not wear masks or follow social distancing rules.

Other speakers at the rally included Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running to unseat incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper; the video bloggers Diamond and Silk; and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.

Michael Falero Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for North Carolina governor, speaks to the crowd in Gastonia awaiting President Donald Trump.

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.