10 Voter Challenges Filed In Union County

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.

County boards of election are inching closer to certifying the results of the general elections, but first, at least one board has to address voter challenges.

State law says ballots can be challenged for several reasons, including if the voter is not a citizen of the United States; not a resident of the state, county, or precinct; voted twice; or is deceased.

In Union County, the board of elections filed 10 voter challenges.

WFAE received copies of Union County’s voter challenge forms, and saw five challenges for voters who voted twice, and five challenges for voters who are dead.

“Voters who died after voting early and before Election Day were found through death notices provided by our Register of Deeds,” said Brett Vines, the spokesperson for Union County Board of Elections. “Double voters were discovered by staff.”

Union County Elections Director Kristin Jacumin says the state has a system that flags voters who cast ballots on Election Day but also sent absentee mail-in ballots.

Vines said of the five people who voted more than once: four voters sent mail-in ballots but then decided to vote in person. One voter voted twice in person. Richard Becht told WFAE he voted during early voting, but when he checked online, his voting history didn’t show his ballot so he voted again on Election Day.

“We have a certain time period to file those challenges - that was Election Day between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m,” said Jacumin. “The board filed that challenge so they can look at the evidence, and then if they find that the voter voted twice, we can pull one of those votes so it will not count— retrieve that ballot.”

Jacumin says board members discussed the voter challenges during a meeting on Election Day, and Board Chair Harry Crow, Jr signed the challenge forms. Jacumin says the board will make decisions about the voter challenges on Friday when they meet to certify the elections results.

Election directors in Mecklenburg, Gaston and Anson counties say they don’t have any voter challenges. WFAE is still waiting for a response from Cabarrus County’s elections director.

In the run-up to Friday’s canvass meeting, Union County election officials met on Thursday to review and approve mail-in absentee ballots and provisional ballots.

Jacumin says the board approved 380 provisional ballots. She says 529 provisional ballots were rejected because election workers couldn’t verify the voters’ registrations or eligibility. A voter’s provisional ballot can be rejected if the voter is registered in another county, moved to another county or registered past the deadline. Board members will review an additional 27 provisional ballots that are pending because voters had until 5 p.m Thursday to show proof of residency.

Vines says the board had more than 700 absentee mail-in ballots to count. Board members looked at an additional 119 cure certificates for envelopes that were initially missing the address of the witness or the person who assisted the voter. They approved 117 certificates.

