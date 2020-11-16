© 2020 WFAE
Nine NC Election Boards Meet This Week To Finalize Vote Tallies, Fix Errors In Reports To State

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published November 16, 2020 at 1:43 PM EST
This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.

Nine county boards of elections in North Carolina are meeting this week to finish certification of their votes in this month’s election, a process that’s also called a canvass.

Much of the work left to be done is in Robeson County in eastern North Carolina. The North Carolina State Board of Elections said the Robeson Board of Elections will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday to verify and add 1,951 ballots from a one-stop early voting site. Those ballots were inadvertently not reported with the results the county sent to the state board’s unofficial results website on election night. Officials said the ballots were still counted by their voting machines, but found the discrepancy during canvass procedures last week. Robeson election officials also will consider about 700 provisional ballots and another 30 absentee ballots. The deadline for absentee-by-mail ballots to arrive at boards of elections in order to be counted was Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

In Washington County, the election board will amend its canvass after unintentionally counting all of its absentee by mail votes twice in its unofficial, election night totals. The State Board of Elections says the duplication was possible because Washington County uses older vote counting equipment, and newer machines in most of North Carolina’s counties have safeguards against a duplication error.

Two counties, Duplin County and New Hanover County, are meeting to consider protests filed by Paul Newby, the Republican candidate for state Supreme Court Chief Justice. The final counting this week could affect the outcome of that race, where incumbent Cheri Beasley and Newby are in a tight race.

Five other boards of elections will meet this week to complete their regular canvass process. The majority of North Carolina’s boards of elections met Friday, Nov. 13 to certify their votes and send them to the state board of elections.

The boards of elections meeting this week are:

Craven County: Monday at 2 p.m.

Duplin County: Monday at 10 a.m.

New Hanover County: Monday at 1 p.m.

Robeson County: Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Rockingham County: Meeting time TBD

Sampson County: Monday at 4 p.m.

Washington County: Monday at 9 a.m.

Durham County: Monday, time TBD

Stanley County: Monday, time TBD

