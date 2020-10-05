-
The State Board of Elections ruled Thursday that there’s enough evidence to move forward on a complaint against the chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.
-
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has rescinded a Republican’s appointment to the State Board of Elections, and will now picked another person offered by the GOP for the vacancy.
-
North Carolina’s governor has appointed two Republicans to the State Board of Elections to replace predecessors who resigned amid pushback over absentee ballot procedures they had voted to support.
-
Many North Carolinians have opened their mailboxes over the last month and found unsolicited absentee ballot request forms inside. The forms may have been…
-
A group of bipartisan lawmakers in the North Carolina House has filed a bill that would make it easier for North Carolina residents to vote by mail in the…
-
Filing begins at 8 a.m. Monday for the new election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. The State Board of Elections last month ordered a new…
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections staff said Wednesday it will continue its investigation into allegations of ballot fraud in the 9th…
-
The chairman of North Carolina's elections board has resigned following complaints about comments he's made online criticizing President Donald J.…
-
The N.C. State Board of Elections says it will provide voting data to a special White House commission hunting for voter fraud. But amid concerns over the…
-
SC Gov. Signs Public Records Law Update; NC House Proposes Teacher Raises; Elections Worker IndictedSouth Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new law that closes loopholes in the state's Freedom of Information Act. Meanwhile, the North Carolina…