NC Board Of Elections Head Asks Lawmakers To Fund Joining National Voter Database

The head of the state board of elections asked North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday to fund a move into a national voter database.

Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell asked lawmakers for funding to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, according to NC Insider, which compiles and reports state political news.

The database allows states to share voter registration information and check for voters who are registered in multiple states. Virginia and South Carolina are among the 30 states and the District of Columbia listed as members on the consortium’s website.

Member states submit voter registration information. States are then given reports on voters who have moved, died or registered to vote in another state.

Bell also requested a new requirement that third-party groups make it clear that unsolicited voter registration and absentee-ballot-request forms come with a disclaimer that they are not official documents from the state.

These third-party forms caused confusion during the November election, said Bell. Elections officials in the Charlotte area reported they received a high number of duplicate absentee ballot requests, citing these third-party forms as a factor.