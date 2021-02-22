© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Supreme Court Paves Way For N.Y. Grand Jury To Get Trump Financial Records

By Ryan Lucas
Published February 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST
President Trump speaks to at the White House on Sept. 21, 2020. The Supreme Court in a one-sentence unsigned order, declined his request to further delay the enforcement of a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney for Trump's financial records.
President Trump speaks to at the White House on Sept. 21, 2020. The Supreme Court in a one-sentence unsigned order, declined his request to further delay the enforcement of a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney for Trump's financial records.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a one-sentence unsigned order, declined former President Trump's request to further delay the enforcement of a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney for Trump's financial records. Monday's order paves the way for a New York grand jury to obtain the records and review them.

The case is from November when Trump's private lawyers asked the high court to block New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s efforts to get eight years of Trump's tax records. A New York grand jury issued a subpoena directed not to the president personally, but to an accounting firm that has long dealt with his personal finances, Mazars USA.

Trump's lawyers had argued that a president is immune from investigation while in office. But that argument was dismissed by a federal judge and a panel of the Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. Now that Trump is no longer in office, the New York grand jury can obtain the records.

Vance is investigating alleged hush-money payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal both said they had affairs with Trump — allegations the president has denied. The New York prosecutor says the president's tax records could shed light on whether Trump or his employees falsified business records to hide the alleged payments.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsDonald TrumpU.S. Supreme Court
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas