Charlotte Plans To Use CARES Act Funding To Help Homeless Residents

The city of Charlotte has plans to use federal CARES Act relief dollars to help residents experiencing homelessness.

The plan presented at a strategy session Monday night would give the United Way of Central Carolinas $2.1 million to provide housing for one year to 75 residents of the former encampment known as tent city. The United Way would also receive funds to help find housing for 300 people.

The Salvation Army would receive $2.5 million to help buy a hotel that would provide housing. The organization would receive an additional $700,000 to put people up in a hotel from July through December.

Socialserve, another local nonprofit, would receive $300,000 to hire "housing navigators" who will help 300 people experiencing homelessness find housing.

"It’s good to know that we are intentionally and deliberately working to work with the homeless population,” said Charlotte City Council member

Renee' Johnson. “It’s proven that it’s a huge need.”