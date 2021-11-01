© 2021 WFAE
NC redistricting debate begins in earnest in Raleigh

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT

The North Carolina General Assembly is starting to debate some redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers for the state's legislative and congressional seats.

Senate and House committees were scheduled to meet Monday to consider boundaries redrawn based on 2020 census figures.

The Senate panel was likely to advance a Republican-penned map for the U.S. House delegation that redistricting experts estimate would give the GOP a good chance to win 10 of the state's 14 seats. And the House committee was slated Monday to take up a state House map that likely would help Republicans retain their majority in that chamber.

GOP leaders hope to give final approval to congressional and legislative lines by the end of the week.

Advocacy groups and voters already have already asked a judge to block legislative districts from being drawn without first examining racial data to ensure districts comply with the federal Voting Rights Act. That lawsuit was filed Friday.

