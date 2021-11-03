© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Robbinsville, town in North Carolina's last dry county, narrowly approves alcohol sales

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published November 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT
josh-olalde-b0EBo7iwLTQ-unsplash-min.jpg
Josh Olalde
/
Unsplash
You can buy beer in wine in Robbinsville —about three and a half hours west of Charlotte — soon. Before, you couldn't.

Voters in a town in North Carolina’s last dry county narrowly approved Tuesday referenda to allow the sale of beer and wine, according to unofficial results.

Robbinsville is located in Graham County, along the Tennessee border — about 200 miles and three and a half hours away from Charlotte.

Town Alderman Brian “Taco” Johnson helped get the referenda on the ballot. He’s not taking a position on alcohol sales but said he hopes they attract more tourists and businesses like breweries to the town.

“We have a lot of vacant buildings in town they can move into if they want to move their business here," Johnson said. "On the bad side, it could be we just have a whole town full of alcoholics laying in the roads and stuff.”

As for existing businesses, Johnson said he believes only about half of Robbinsville’s restaurants and gas stations will try to sell alcohol. He thinks some residents will continue buying their alcohol in the next county over to avoid catching the eye of their neighbors.

In Gaston County, the city of High Shoals also approved Tuesday the sale of wine and beer.

voting_sign_pc_zuri.jpg
Politics
FULL COVERAGE: 2021 municipal elections are over in the Charlotte area. Here are the takeaways
Dashiell Coleman
,

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Politics
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf