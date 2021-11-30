© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith endorses Cheri Beasley in race

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST

Erica Smith, a previous 2022 U.S. Senate candidate who switched to a congressional run, threw on Tuesday her support in the Senate Democratic primary to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

Smith, who revealed about 10 days ago she would instead seek to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield next year, called Beasley the “only candidate who will finally win this seat and fight every day for the people of North Carolina.”

Beasley and state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte are leading candidates in the Democratic race. Smith is a former state senator who finished second in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary to Cal Cunningham.

Smith, who like Beasley is Black, praised Beasley for speaking out about systemic injustice following the murder of George Floyd last year, and for implementing paid parental leave for up to eight weeks for court employees.

Election Day Voters
Politics
RELATED: Here are the candidates running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2022
WFAE
,

Beasley has “always worked to move North Carolina in the direction of fairness and progress,” Smith said.

Smith lives in Northampton County, which is part of the 2nd Congressional District in which she is now running. Official candidate filing begins Monday for the March 8 primary.

Republican Senate primary hopefuls include U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsU.S. Senate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press