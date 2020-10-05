-
Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $57 million last quarter in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the South Carolina Democrat told The Associated Press on Thursday that the cash is already spent.
-
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham refused to answer questions Friday about an alleged affair he had earlier this year.
-
The military is investigating North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, an Army spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
-
North Carolina's intensively competitive and expensive U.S. Senate race has been upended by personal and health disruptions that sent sharp tremors and…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison are set to meet in their first face-to-face matchup, amid…
-
Health care is one of the most important issues in this year’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham. And…
-
Cal Cunningham easily won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday, beating four other Democrats for the right to challenge incumbent Republican…
-
The GOP’s Senate Leadership Fund admitted Friday to meddling in North Carolina’s Democratic Senate primary and said it “stole a page out of Chuck…
-
RALEIGH — The leading fundraisers to date in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race have announced largely similar contribution numbers for the previous three…
-
With a little more than five weeks before North Carolina’s primary, the leading Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate met on stage for the first time…