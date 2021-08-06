© 2021 WFAE
Politics
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

Cheri Beasley's Campaign Manager, Finance Director Quit

WFAE | By Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
Published August 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
Cheri Beasley

Two top campaign officials working to elect North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley have decided to leave the campaign.

Beasley's campaign manager, Katie Gladstone, will remain on staff for the next couple weeks as her team transitions to a new leader. Margaret Nelson, Beasley's finance director, left in July.

The campaign confirmed the departures to The Associated Press on Thursday. Nelson's LinkedIn page also shows she no longer works with the campaign.

Election Day Voters
Politics
WFAE
,

“As we gear up for the next phase of the campaign, we are focused on continuing to meet with North Carolinians throughout the state, and our campaign is grateful for everyone who has worked to put our campaign in the strong position we are in today,” said a statement from Dory MacMillan, a spokesperson for Beasley's campaign.

Neither Nelson nor Gladstone responded to requests for comment on why they decided to leave the campaign to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Beasley has won two statewide elections but narrowly lost her 2020 bid to remain as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
Bryan Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
See stories by Bryan Anderson | Associated Press