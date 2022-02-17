© 2022 WFAE
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

A new NC congressional map is more competitive for Democrats — including near Charlotte

WFAE | By Steve Harrison,
Nick de la Canal
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST

The North Carolina Senate will vote Thursday on a new congressional map. The vote comes one day before a court-ordered deadline to produce a map that doesn’t discriminate against Democratic voters.

Nick de la Canal: The Senate released a map Wednesday, and then decided, “No, we are pulling that from consideration.” Then Thursday morning, they released what appears to be the final congressional map. How do the two differ?

Steve Harrison: Wednesday’s map could be described as a 7-5-2 map: seven safe Republican seats, five safe Democratic seats and two toss-ups.

Republicans say the new map is a 6-4-4: six GOP seats, four Democratic seats and four toss-ups.

An analysis of all statewide elections from 2016 to 2020 shows those four seats were decided by less than 1 percentage point. Republicans won two, Democrats won two.

De la Canal: So, we have more competitive seats. What are the other takeaways from the map?

Harrison: In Wednesday’s map, Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning from Greensboro had a safe seat. Now she’s in one of the highly competitive ones.

In a big year for Democrats, they could win eight of 14 seats. But in a big year for Republicans, they could conceivably win 11 of 14 seats.

One of those safe Democratic seats is in the rural northeast part of the state. Joe Biden won it by 6 percentage points. That advantage can be overcome in a big Republican year.

newmapstate.JPG
Steve Harrison
,

De la Canal: And what about Charlotte?

Harrison: Mecklenburg County is split into two districts. It had to be because of how many people live here. Democrat Alma Adams is in a safe seat.

And if you live in southwest Charlotte and a lot of south Charlotte, then you would be in this new district that includes Gaston, Cleveland and Rutherford counties. And that’s where Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn says he’s going to run.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
