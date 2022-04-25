Egleston leads in money ahead of the Charlotte City Council primary for at-large seats

In the Democratic primary for four Charlotte City Council at-large seats, Larken Egleston has taken a lead — at least when it comes to raising money.

Egleston, who represents District 1, has raised a little more than $51,000 this election cycle. He also has money left over from his two previous campaigns — and has nearly $145,000 cash on hand.

Egleston narrowly missed getting an endorsement from the Black Political Caucus, losing by two votes to former Mayor Patrick Cannon, who served time in federal prison last decade after accepting $50,000 in cash and gifts while in office from undercover FBI agents posting as real estate developers. The BPC is considered one of the most important endorsements because roughly half of the electorate in the Democratic primary is expected to be Black.

The primary is May 17 and early voting begins Thursday.

Incumbent at-large member Dimple Ajmera has nearly $37,000 left to spend and Braxton Winston, also an incumbent at-large member, has a little more than $29,000, according to the reports, which were due April 12.

Cannon has raised only $5,200 this election cycle. But he has money left over from his last campaign nine years ago. He has $22,000 cash on hand.

The other two Democrats in the race, former council members LaWana Mayfield and James Mitchell, haven’t filed their most reports with Mecklenburg County or the state. That’s a violation of state law and could result in a $500 fine.

Mitchell hasn’t filed a report since the summer of 2019.

Mecklenburg elections director Michael Dickerson said last week he’s referred them and other candidates who haven’t filed reports to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

On the Republican side, Kyle Luebke has raised the most money and has a little more than $25,000 left to spend. Charlie Mulligan has a little less than $900. Carrie Olinski and David Merrill haven’t filed the required 35-day report.