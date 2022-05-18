Beyond Mecklenburg, these candidates won their local-level primaries on Tuesday

The U.S. Senate race may have drawn the most national interest in North Carolina’s primaries, but many Charlotte-area races were narrowed down or even outright decided Tuesday. Here’s a quick look at local-level results for the Charlotte metro area.

Just a general note: Some races with more than two candidates are subject to a runoff if no candidate gets more than 30% of the vote.

Mecklenburg County

Pat Cotham was the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary for the three at-large seats on the Mecklenburg County Commission. Cotham led with 25% of the vote. The other winners were Arthur Griffin Jr. (20%) and Leigh Altman (18%). There was not a Republican primary in this race.

Vilma Leak won the District 2 County Commission race with 77% of the vote. There was not a Republican primary for this seat.

There was only a Republican primary for District 6. Jeremy Brasch won with 51% of the vote.

Garry McFadden won the Democratic primary for sheriff with 51% of the vote, and Spencer Merriweather (71%) won the Democratic primary for district attorney. There were no Republican primaries for those positions.

Anson County

There was only a Democratic primary for the Anson County Commission District 2 race. The winner was Priscilla Ann Little with 51% of the vote in a three-person race.

Marilyn Bennett won the Democratic primary for two at-large seats on the Anson County school board with 55% of the vote. Judy Little placed second with 25% of the vote. There was not a Republican primary in this race.

Cabarrus County

There was only a Republican primary for the three at-large seats on the Cabarrus County Commission. Chris Measmer won the Republican primary with 20% of the vote. Lynn Shue (15%) and Kenny Wortman (14%) won the other two seats.

Brenda McCombs and Kristina Cook were elected to the Kannapolis City Schools board, Area 1. The school district also serves a small portion of Rowan County.

The Cabarrus County school board race is Nov. 8.

Catawba County

There was only a Republican primary for three at-large seats on the Catawba County Commission. C. Randall (Randy) Isenhower won the Republican primary with 26% of the vote. Robert C. Abernethy, Jr., (23%) and Cole Setzer (22%) won the other two seats.

Kim Richards Sigmon won the Republican primary for Superior Court clerk. There was not a Democratic primary in this race.

Hank Guess won the nonpartisan race for Hickory mayor with 75% of the vote. Marla G. Thompson won the nonpartisan race for mayor of Long View with 94% of the vote. Gary Lingerfelt was the only candidate for Long View alderman, Ward 2. Justin Austin won the race for Long View alderman, Ward 5, with 63% of the vote.

Cleveland County

There was only a Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the Cleveland County Commission. Dough Bridges won with 34% of the vote. Deb Hardin won the other seat (28%).

There was only a Republican primary for four at-large seats on the school board. Danny Lee Blanton won with 20% of the vote. The other winners were: Aaron Bridges (18%), Ronnie Grigg (17%), and Walter Scott Spurling (13%).

There was only one candidate, David Allen, in the at-large race for Kings Mountain City Council. Mike Butler won the council race for the Ward 2 seat with 58% of the vote. Tommy Hawkins won the Ward 3 seat (61%).

There were two measures on the ballot: One for malt beverages and another for unfortified wine. The malt beverage measure passed with 58% of the vote. The unfortified wine measure passed with 59% of the vote.

Gaston County

There was only a Republican primary for sheriff. Chad Hawkins won with 55% of the vote.

Cathy Cloninger won the Republican primary for the Dallas Township seat on the County Commission with 63% of the vote. There was not a Democratic primary for this seat.

Roxann Rankin won the Republican primary for Superior Court clerk (58%). There was not a Democratic primary.

Mike Butler won the Republican primary for the Kings Mountain City Council race for Ward 2 (68%). Tommy Hawkins won Ward 3 (65%). There were no Democratic primaries for these seats. David Allen was the only candidate for the at-large seat council seat in Kings Mountain, which straddles Gaston and Cleveland counties.

Iredell County

There was only a Republican primary for the three at-large seats on the County Commission. Brad Stroud Sr. won with 14% of the vote. The other preliminary winners were Gene Houpe (13.9%) and Bert Connolly (12.8%).

Jim Mixson won the Republican primary for Superior Court clerk. There was not a Democratic primary.

Renee L. Holland won the Republican primary for register of deeds. There was not a Democratic primary.

There were three district seats up for grabs on the Iredell/Statesville school board. Brian Sloan won District 1 with 60% of the vote. Abby Trent won District 3 with 34.8% of the vote, and Anita Kurn won District 7 with 58% of the vote. There were no Democratic primaries for school board.

In the nonpartisan race for mayor of Statesville, Costi Kutteh won with 33% of the vote. Steve Johnson and James H. Pressly are in the lead for the two at-large seats for Statesville City Council with 24% and 18% of the vote.

C.O. (Jap) Johnson won the Ward 2 Statesville council seat with 94% of the vote. Doris A. Allison won ward 3 (66%) and Joe Hudson won ward 5 (54%).

In Mooresville, Kevin Kasel leads the Ward 3 commissioner race with 36.98% of the vote with Tommy DeWeese getting 36.65%.

Lincoln County

There was only a Republican primary for the two at-large seats on the county commission. Bud Cesena won with 29% of the vote. Jamie Lineberger placed second at 28%.

Keith R. Poston won the Democratic primary for an at-large seat on the school board with 53% of the vote. Tony A. Jenkins won the Republican primary (69%).

There were only Republican primaries for district seats on the school board. Fred Jarrett won district 2 (54%). Krista Heavner won district 5 (44%)

Bill Beam won the Republican primary for sheriff with 65% of the vote. There was not a Democratic primary for this office.

Rowan County

There were three seats open in the at-large race for County Commission. Greg Edds leads with 26.6% of the vote. The other two top vote-getters were Jim Greene (24%) and Judy Klusman (17.5%). There was not a Democratic primary in this race.

For sheriff, Travis Allen won the Republican primary with 33% of the vote. Carlton Killian won the Democratic primary with 61% of the vote.

Todd Wyrick won the Republican primary for Superior Court clerk. There was not a Democratic primary.

Brenda McCombs (38%) and Kristina Cook (37%) won seats to serve Area I on the Kannapolis City Schools board. The district serves portions of Rowan and Cabarrus counties.

Stanly County

There were no Democratic primaries for any local office in Stanly County.

Patty Crump with won the Republican primary for the at-large race for county commission with 44% of the vote. Mike Barbee won the district 1 county commission race with 41% of the vote. Bill Lawhon won district 2 (54%) and Brandon King won district 3 (60%).

Robin Whittaker won the Republican primary in the at-large race for the Stanly County school board with 45% of the vote. Dustin Lisk won the district 1 seat by 67 votes with 50.44 percent of the vote.

Ginger Efird won the race for Superior Court clerk with 45% of the vote.

Union County

There were no Democratic primaries for any local office in Union County. Stony Rushing (21%), Brian W. Helms (16.66%) and Melissa Merrell (16.6%) lead for the three at-large seats for County Commission in the Republican primary.

Eddie Cathey won the Republican primary for sheriff with 88% of the vote. Wendy Maynard won the Republican primary for Superior Court clerk with 49% of the vote.

In the District 6 school board race, Kathy Heintel won with 53% of the vote.