The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.
Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine.
In South Carolina, two U.S. House incumbents — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — are being challenged by Republicans who have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.