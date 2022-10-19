Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks city management mistakes

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says city staff is looking into a report that the city paid to a team building company while overlooking other companies that were certified with the city’s minority, women and small business program.

Instead of working with companies within the city's program, the city worked with team building company evolYOUtion, owned by Tori Stevens. A WCNC report finds the city paid the company $417,000 over the last two and a half years. Lyles joined Charlotte Talks on Wednesday, saying the contract can be reviewed.

“So that’s why we have an internal audit review that reports to a council committee,” she told WFAE. “And that’s what’s going to happen if this goes to that level, then that will happen. I have full confidence in the team, that the manager and the team will know what the policy should’ve done and how it should’ve done.”

"So we are not pushing this anywhere but what we do better," Lyles said. "I think everybody deserves an opportunity to make a mistake and to do better.”

All of this comes shortly after a study done by the City of Charlotte that found disparities in the city's hiring of companies, particularly Black-owned businesses.