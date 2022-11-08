The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.
Vote today: What you need to know to cast a ballot in North Carolina or South Carolina
Polls are open across North and South Carolina today, and you have until this evening to return an absentee ballot if you previously requested one.
Here are the details:
North Carolina
- Polling places are open today until 7:30 p.m.
- Any voter in line by 7:30 p.m. at their assigned polling place will be allowed to vote.
- A photo ID is not required to vote.
- Unlike early voting, you must vote at your assigned polling place. You can look up your assigned polling place using your residential address here.
- Absentee ballots must be returned to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. today. From the N.C. Board of Elections: "Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 14. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day."
- Find more details at the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
South Carolina
- Polling places are open today until 7 p.m.
- Anyone in line at their assigned polling place by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- In-person voters will be asked to show a photo ID, such as a driver's license, military ID or passport.
- People without a photo ID will be able to vote a provisional ballot if they have a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID, such as a disability. People who don't have a photo ID and don't have a reasonable impediment may vote a provisional ballot but must show a photo ID to the county board of elections before the election is certified for it to count.
- You can look up your assigned polling place here.
- Absentee ballots must be returned to the county's voter registration office by 7 p.m.
- Find more details at the South Carolina Election Commission.