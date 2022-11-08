Vote today: What you need to know to cast a ballot in North Carolina or South Carolina

Polls are open across North and South Carolina today, and you have until this evening to return an absentee ballot if you previously requested one.

Here are the details:



North Carolina

Polling places are open today until 7:30 p.m.

Any voter in line by 7:30 p.m. at their assigned polling place will be allowed to vote.

A photo ID is not required to vote.

Unlike early voting, you must vote at your assigned polling place. You can look up your assigned polling place using your residential address here.

Absentee ballots must be returned to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. today. From the N.C. Board of Elections: "Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 14. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day."

Find more details at the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

South Carolina