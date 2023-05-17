Politicians, advocates react to abortion restrictions veto override

North Carolina Republicans in the General Assembly overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20 — which bans most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy — and reactions are pouring in from across the U.S. North Carolina state law previously banned abortion after 20 weeks.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju called the new law “dangerous” while Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson believes it will “protect the lives of the unborn.”

We've compiled responses and public statements, which we'll update going forward.

Josh Stein, N.C. attorney general (Democrat)

“This bill is about controlling women and taking away their freedoms. And they are not done yet. They will keep coming until they completely ban abortion in every instance. We can’t let them.“So, despite this defeat, we will keep fighting at every turn. Our freedoms are too important to ever give up.”

State Sen. Natasha Marcus (Democrat)

“I remember when I believed that the Republican party stood for small government and personal freedom. We can debate exactly when that changed but given their willingness to do this to North Carolina’s women and girls, to make SB20 the law here, it’s clear they cannot claim to stand on those principles anymore.”

“This bill will harm women and girls, our health, our status in society, and our ability to plan our families and careers. It undermines our ability to trust that our government cares about what happens to us, trusts us to make our own decisions, or values our lives, our contributions, our humanity. This bill is a slap in the face, a muzzle over our mouths, and a straitjacket on our bodies.”

Liz Barber, senior policy counsel at ACLU NC

“This is a devastating loss for the fundamental rights of North Carolinians,” said ACLU of North Carolina Senior Policy Counsel Liz Barber. “This abortion ban is life-threatening. Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy to term and give birth against their will is a human rights violation of the highest order. Now, we must hold those politicians accountable who prioritized their own interests over the will of the people.”

“Today the North Carolina House of Representatives has affirmed the value of human life, and I am proud that the ‘Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’ is now law.” #ncpol #ncga https://t.co/f3UdJE3ekc pic.twitter.com/phSceBujYf — Speaker Tim Moore (@NCHouseSpeaker) May 17, 2023

Not a single Democrat has mentioned a single restriction on abortion that they would accept. Every single one of them have articulated an abortion-on-demand principle without limitation.



This is the radical position.#NCpol #NCGA — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) May 17, 2023

NC voters have rejected the radical abortion-on-demand position of Roy Cooper, Josh Stein and the Democrat Party. I commend our Republican-led #NCGA for overriding Cooper's veto of this important legislation and moving forward to protect life in NC. https://t.co/UwsRQGhwZb — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNCGOP) May 17, 2023

Mr. @NC_Governor, tonight we will OVERRIDE your veto. Tonight, we will save millions of unborn babies from the horrors of abortion. This is what the people have elected me to do, and I’m proud to stand with the millions of North Carolina women who choose life. #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/HsUgDtYpLU — Rep. Ben Moss (@BenMossNC) May 16, 2023

The ideology-driven abortion legislation being considered in the NC General Assembly ignores the realities pregnant women face, as well as the maternal health crisis facing American women.



Below is my statement on today's veto override vote in the #NCGA: https://t.co/NgoD3OlXv6 — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) May 16, 2023

Pat Harrigan on the override of SB20, the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act”. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/WtV4JBT9YK — PatHarriganNC (@PatHarriganNC) May 17, 2023

Republicans have betrayed the people of North Carolina & turned back the clock 50 years.



But this fight isn’t over. Republicans will feel the ramifications of this abortion ban at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/FtcuxFmBK4 — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) May 17, 2023

NC elected a supermajority to the #ncga Senate for a reason. Tonight was that reason. I’m proud to override @NC_Governor’s veto of SB 20 — which restores respect for the sanctity human life & saves millions of unborn children from the horrors of abortion. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/OTM8cdXhE7 — Senator Vickie Sawyer (@SenatorSawyer) May 16, 2023

Lieutenant Governor Robinson’s statement on the override veto vote of the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act.” #ncpol pic.twitter.com/Fw5ZLd1krQ — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) May 17, 2023