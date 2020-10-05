North Carolina Senate

-
The abortion debate is intensifying in North Carolina over a Republican measure supporters say will ensure doctors care properly for live babies delivered…
-
A new bill would allow drivers who are deaf or hard of hearing to decide if they’d like a special symbol on their license to designate their disability.…
-
The process of legislating typically looks more like C-SPAN and less like ‘House of Cards,’ or other TV dramatizations of Washington. But the rules that…
-
A small portion of a magistrate’s job in North Carolina is performing civil marriage ceremonies. A bill that’s already passed the Senate would allow state…
-
Last night, Democrat Kay Hagan and Republican Thom Tillis took part in their first live debate. And if you like talking points it didn’t disappoint.…