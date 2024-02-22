New podcast 'Landslide' explores how the 1976 presidential election shaped politics today

A charged political climate. A Republican presidential primary poised to be a blowout. A general election that could have seismic repercussions on the country’s direction. That’s all true in the current 2024 presidential race, but a new podcast proposes it was also true back in 1976, in an election that shaped the conditions for today’s political environment.

The podcast is "Landslide." Its creator and host is former WFAE reporter Ben Bradford, and WFAE is a producing partner on it.

Ben joined WFAE's Marshall Terry to discuss.

Marshall Terry: Hey, Ben.

Ben Bradford: Hey, Marshall. Good to be back.

Terry: It’s great to have you. So make me care about 1976. Why does it matter for us today?

Bradford: Yeah, you know, in a lot of ways there is a straight line that connects that election to where we are today. In how the parties operate, in the issues that divide voters, and basic ways our politics and government function. And I think that one of the big things that the podcast explores, which just feels so relevant right now, is how the current Republican Party took shape. And I think there’s this tendency to think that today’s GOP with former President Trump the likely nominee, that that’s some kind of a historical aberration — a break from the past. This is the first presidential candidate to refuse to concede an election he lost. Trumpism, what’s sort of termed the new right these days, is a rejection of some longstanding Republican positions on things like defense, trade and spending. And one of the things the podcast explores is how that’s actually not something that came from nowhere, but rather a continuation of forces that have built in the party for almost 50 years. And we sort of explore how those forces began to build and when we start to see them reflected in the national politics of America.

Terry: So take us back. What’s happening almost 50 years ago?

Bradford: Yeah, writ large, the country is struggling. This is the aftermath of Watergate and Vietnam. The economy is foundering with stagflation. And this new thing is happening where Americans’ faith in government has just collapsed. So Gerald Ford is the unelected president who’s taken over unexpectedly after Nixon resigns. And instead of retiring, which is what he’d been planning to do, he’s trying to hold the country together. And simultaneously, there is this other thing happening in the political parties. And this is really hard for us to conceive of today, but the two major parties at that time were not primarily divided by ideology. It wasn’t this is a conservative party and a more liberal party. That was not the key differentiator between the parties. As the Vice President, Nelson Rockefeller, a liberal Republican said: “I don’t want to see one party of the right and one of the left.”

But, as Gerald Ford is just besieged by challenges, this growing movement of conservatives within his party launches a rebellion. And when I say conservative, I mean culturally and socially rather than just economically, which is what Ford was. And so these conservatives find their own candidate to challenge Ford in the primaries.

Terry: And who was that?

Bradford: Yeah, that was this former actor who’s widely seen as extreme and fringe. And he’s given almost no chance of actually winning the nomination from Ford. And that’s Ronald Reagan. And the primary battle between Ford and Reagan looks like it’s going to be a blowout — kind of like today’s. But Reagan comes back and, the results, and then what follows in the general election and sort of snowballs really reshapes our political landscape in ways that we’re still grappling with.

