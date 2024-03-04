Your guide to 2024 Super Tuesday in North Carolina

The 2024 election season is in full swing and it’s time for North Carolina voters to participate in Super Tuesday. WFAE has collected some of the key things voters need to know for this year’s primaries.

Early in-person voting ended on Saturday, March 2. Polls across the state will open tomorrow, March 5 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Find your polling place here.

Voters affiliated with a political party can only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian primaries.

Photo identification is required and you can learn more about what IDs are acceptable here. They include driver’s licenses, U.S. Passport books and some student IDs. If you don’t have a photo ID when you go to vote, you can still cast a provisional ballot and either: 1) fill out an ID Exception Form or 2) return to your county election board with your photo ID before canvassing starts Friday. March 15.

Key Races in North Carolina:

is between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. There are three candidates in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor with Lt. Governor Mark Robinson as the frontrunner. There are five candidates on the Democratic side, with Attorney General Josh Stein favored.

is wide open after Republican Dan Bishop decided to run for attorney general. The district begins in suburban Mecklenburg County and stretches east to Robeson County. Six Republican candidates are running including Mark Harris who declined to run again in 2019 after the state board of elections ordered a special election and Mecklenburg State Representative John Bradford. It’s a heavily Republican district and so, the winner of the primary will be favored in November. The primary for Mecklenburg County Commissioner at-large race has three incumbents running including Pat Cotham, Arthur Griffin and Leigh Altman.

For the latest election results, you can tune in to WFAE starting at 7 p.m. for special coverage that will include news from around the state.