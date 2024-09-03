Charlotte City Council asked for $11.3 million more for Eastland development

Charlotte City Council's Jobs and Economic Development committee on Tuesday approved a request for additional public funding for the development of the former Eastland Mall site.

Last year, the City Council approved $30 million for the project, a joint proposal from four companies that would bring an indoor sports complex, a restaurant and outdoor soccer fields. The committee learned Tuesday that the developers would need additional funds for retaining walls, water sewer line installation and realignment of streets.

Following months of analysis to determine the exact amount of additional money needed, staff told the committee that developers are requesting an additional $11.3 million to move forward with the development of a sports facility.

The committee is asking for the full council to approve $8.9 million more from the city's Capital Investment Program and $2.3 million from the Convention Center Tax Fund, which would bring the total amount of public subsidies for the sports complex to just over $41 million.

Council members weren't perturbed by the increased costs. That's in contrast to last December, when some council members were upset to hear the project would likely need additional funds beyond the already-approved $30 million.

On Tuesday, Council Member Marjorie Molina echoed her approval for the committee to move forward with the ask for additional funding.

“For me, that’s a 'hell yes' and it's a resounding hell yes,” Molina said. “And I'm asking for the favor of, you know, this committee to refer the conversation to a full council so that we can hold the discussion.”

The sports complex would be privately owned and operated, and would join apartments, offices and shops already under development on the site of the long-closed mall.

The full city council is expected to vote on the proposal Sept. 9.