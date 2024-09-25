© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Sen. Tillis gives Robinson a deadline to keep his campaign alive

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:18 AM EDT

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's campaign for governor is struggling in the wake of a recent CNN report that said he'd made racist and misogynistic posts on a pornography website. On Monday, Sen. Thom Tillis told reporters in Washington, DC, that Robinson needs to provide evidence by Friday disputing the report.

"If Mr. Robinson doesn't put forth facts as part of a lawsuit that would discredit the sources by this week, then we've got to move on. We've got an election that's 40 days away," he said.

Tillis endorsed Bill Graham in the GOP primary and it’s now too late for Robinson’s name to be removed from the ballot.
Politics
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
