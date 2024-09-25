Sen. Tillis gives Robinson a deadline to keep his campaign alive

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's campaign for governor is struggling in the wake of a recent CNN report that said he'd made racist and misogynistic posts on a pornography website. On Monday, Sen. Thom Tillis told reporters in Washington, DC, that Robinson needs to provide evidence by Friday disputing the report.

"If Mr. Robinson doesn't put forth facts as part of a lawsuit that would discredit the sources by this week, then we've got to move on. We've got an election that's 40 days away," he said.

Tillis endorsed Bill Graham in the GOP primary and it’s now too late for Robinson’s name to be removed from the ballot.

