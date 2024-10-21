NC passes 1 million early voter mark; SC early voting opens Monday

With just over two weeks before the election, the State Board of Elections says over 1 million North Carolina voters have cast ballots so far during early in-person voting across the state. That number includes absentee and early in-person voting. It amounts to 13% of all North Carolina voters.

Monday is the first day of early voting in South Carolina. Polls are open from 8:30 am to 6 pm, every day but Sunday, through Nov. 2. More details are at SCVOTES.gov.