© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC passes 1 million early voter mark; SC early voting opens Monday

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT

With just over two weeks before the election, the State Board of Elections says over 1 million North Carolina voters have cast ballots so far during early in-person voting across the state. That number includes absentee and early in-person voting. It amounts to 13% of all North Carolina voters.

Monday is the first day of early voting in South Carolina. Polls are open from 8:30 am to 6 pm, every day but Sunday, through Nov. 2. More details are at SCVOTES.gov.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain